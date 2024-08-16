Croatia to reintroduce compulsory military service starting January 1

Croatia will reintroduce a two-month compulsory military service starting January 1 next year, the country’s Defense Minister Ivan Anusic announced late Thursday, AP reports.
The move comes amid heightened tensions in Europe following the ongoing war in Ukraine as well as an apparent arms race and military buildup in the Balkans, which went through a bloody war in the 1990s.
“We increased the salaries of soldiers, non-commissioned officers and officers, their material rights not only through personal income but also through daily wages and everything they are entitled to,” the minister told the Croatian broadcaster RTL on Thursday.
“The modernization and equipment of the Armed Forces is proceeding as planned and in accordance with the agreement with our allies and the NATO leadership,” the minister said, adding that there will be no saving of funds in this area. This decision marks a return to conscription, which was suspended in 2008 when the country shifted to a volunteer-based system.