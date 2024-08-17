Mirzoyan:  We are at a historic juncture with a real opportunity to make a right choice

In his message ahead of the Yerevan Dialogue International conference to be held on 9-11 September upon the initiative of MFA of Armenia, the Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated:
“The world is changing rapidly before our eyes. The evolving landscape of global relations, the erosion of international law, the crisis of multilateralism present stark challenges. Democracy is under strain. The decline of cooperation on peace and security threatens to fray the very fabric of the global order. The hybrid threats and climate change continue to affect daily livelihood in more places of the globe.
At the same time, we witness a quest for better connectivity and new routes to connect Asia and Europe as well as remarkable digitalization, innovation and technological advancement.
All these changes make it clear that strong, like-minded, and value-based partnerships are more essential than ever.
Our region, the South Caucasus, historically a cultural highway and major trade pathway, stands at an important crossroads today. It has been facing tremendous upheavals, including those that have deeply affected human lives and the region’s overall economic development, its present and future. We are at a historic juncture with a real opportunity to make a right choice, to take a right path towards a more peaceful, secure and prosperous future.
Dialogue and open conversations are both prerequisites and a unique way to fill in the vacuum. Yerevan Dialogue, convening for the first time, in the capital of Armenia, will provide a vital platform to ask critical questions, voice diverging opinions and converging insights while seeking sustainable solutions. With this in mind, we have invited both leaders and experts from diplomacy, politics, business, academia and culture from more than 80 countries and organizations. We look forward to all contributions aiming to address the pressing issues of our time, Shaping Tomorrow Today.”