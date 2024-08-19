Blinken visiting Middle East

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in the Middle East to try to seal a cease-fire deal for Gaza after months of contentious negotiations between regional leaders, CBS News reports.
Blinken arrived in Israel on Sunday to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and President Issac Herzog on Monday.
Blinken will travel to Egypt on Tuesday for meetings with officials there, the US State Department said.
He may stop in at least one other country in the region before returning home.
A senior official traveling with Blinken said the US Secretary of State would press all parties on the importance of concluding the ceasefire talks quickly.