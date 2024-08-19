China, Philippines exchange accusations over ships’ collision in South China Sea

The Philippines and China blamed each other on Monday of ramming vessels and performing dangerous maneuvers in the South China Sea, Reuters reports.
China's Coast Guard said in a statement that a Philippine vessel, which had ignored its repeated warnings, had "deliberately collided" with a Chinese vessel in an "unprofessional and dangerous" manner in the disputed waterway early on Monday.
The Philippines disputed Beijing's account and accused it of "imposing its version of facts." It said two of its coast guard vessels "encountered unlawful and aggressive maneuvers" from Chinese vessels near Sabina Shoal, while on their way to supply Filipino personnel stationed in two occupied islands.