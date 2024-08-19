News
Tuesday
August 20
News
Tuesday
August 20
1 killed, 6 missing after luxury superyacht sailboat sinks off Sicily
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A luxury superyacht sailboat carrying foreign tourists capsized and sank off Sicily in bad weather early Monday. One body was found, six people were missing and 15 people were rescued, authorities said, AP reports.

The British-flagged, 56-meter (184-foot) “Bayesian” had a crew of 10 people and 12 passengers, representing British, American, and Canadian nationalities, the Italian coast guard said.

Fifteen people were rescued initially and taken to shore at Porticello, where eight were in the hospital. One body was found near the wreck, but six others were unaccounted for, said Luca Cari, a spokesperson for the Italian fire rescue service.

A helicopter and rescue boats from the coast guard, carabinieri, fire rescue and civil protection service were at the scene searching for the missing and had located the wreck at a depth of 50 meters (163 feet). The boat capsized around 5am off the port of Porticello.

Local media said a fierce storm, including water spouts, had battered the area overnight, but skies were clear and seas calm by Monday morning.
