Cyprus nominates scientist Costas Kadis for European Commission post
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Cyprus on Monday named Costas Kadis, a scientist who held several cabinet posts in previous administrations, as its nominee for a post in the European Commission, Reuters reports.

If the EU's parliament confirms the 57-year-old in the role, he will replace Cyprus's Stella Kyriakidou, who holds the health portfolio. Kadis had not been among those rumored for the post.

"The experience of Dr Kadis with the institutional positions he has held in the service of the Republic of Cyprus, as well as his academic skills and credentials were the key elements in his selection for this important post," Cypriot government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said in a written statement.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides told Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about Nicosia's choice in a phone call last week, Letymbiotis said.

Kadis is a biologist with a focus on biodiversity conservation, and has held ministerial portfolios in health, education and agriculture under two different administrations. He is currently the acting dean of a school of health sciences at a private university in Cyprus.
