Cyprus nominates scientist Costas Kadis for European Commission post

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is creating buffer zone in Kursk Region

US, South Korea begin military drills against the North

Colombia bans coal exports to Israel over Gaza war

Joint statement: Russia confirmed readiness to continue contributing to normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

Azerbaijan puts forward new demands to Armenia

Iran MFA spox: All parties to 2015 nuclear deal want responsible return to it

Lavrov: Germany must answer all questions related to explosion at Nord Stream natural gas pipelines

Putin: Peace in South Caucasus stems from very interests of peoples

Bus collides with train in Poland, 4 hospitalized

US dollar gains value in Armenia

US House of Representatives Republicans accuse Biden of impeachable offenses

1 killed, 6 missing after luxury superyacht sailboat sinks off Sicily

1 dead, 7 injured in shootout in Baltimore, USA

China, Philippines exchange accusations over ships’ collision in South China Sea

Russia ready to assist signing of Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement, Putin says

Putin: Azerbaijan aims to settle situation regarding Karabakh

Russia’s Putin plans to tell Armenia’s Pashinyan about results of his talks in Azerbaijan

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan spreads disinformation

Azerbaijani ambassador announces Russia’s wish to open consulate general in Karabakh but then blames TASS

Putin lays wreaths on Azerbaijan ex-president Heydar Aliyev’s grave, at ‘Eternal Flame’ monument

Relatives of Armenian missing persons, detainees in Azerbaijan stage protest outside UN office

Russia declares George Clooney foundation undesirable in the country

Blinken tells Israel president about ‘last chance’ of cease-fire agreement for Gaza

Culture ministry: Alain Delon’s emotional feelings towards Armenia, Armenians will remain etched in our hearts

Blinken visiting Middle East

Israel forces attempted to penetrate into Lebanon, Hezbollah says

France hard-left party threatens to launch impeachment process against Macron

Terrorist attack committed in capital city Tel Aviv, Israel says

Armenia MoD dismisses Azerbaijan statement

Putin arrives in Azerbaijan

Mirzoyan: We are at a historic juncture with a real opportunity to make a right choice

Donald Tusk: Poland will seek to host Olympics in 2040 or 2044

US, Australia discussing joint production of hypersonic missiles, congressman says

Business Insider: Trump makes $300k from Bible sales

Croatia to reintroduce compulsory military service starting January 1

BMW to recall 1.36 mln cars in China due to airbag safety concerns

Turkey lawmakers beat each other in parliament

CSTO indicates how it will respond to Ukraine army incursion into Russia's Kursk Region

Yerevan to host Eurasian Economic Forum on 30 September-1 October

Zhoghovurd daily: Macron to visit Armenia on September 21

Putin to pay state visit to Azerbaijan on August 18-19

Mass poisoning of prisoners reported in Georgia prison

4.8-magnitude quake hits Jordan-Syria border

There is tension on Ukraine border, Belarus defense minister says

Ambassador: Russia sincerely values friendship with Armenia

Armenia deputy PM, Iran ambassador discuss key matters on agenda of bilateral relations

Education ministry on controversial wording in Armenian History textbook: ‘Annexation’ term will be changed

President: Armenia attaches great importance to consistent development of multi-sectoral cooperation with India

Russia envoy to Armenia calls to respect heroic ancestors’ history, memory

New York mayor, suspected of corrupt ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan, hit with new subpoenas

Thailand parliament elects ex-PM’s youngest daughter as new premier

Newspaper: Is Armenia ready to accept Azerbaijan's preconditions? MFA ‘did not respond’

Armenia MoD dismisses Azerbaijan statement on opening fire

Russia calls on Armenia authorities not to allow ‘obscene’ attempts to distort shared past

Wall Street Journal: Zelenskyy approved plan to disrupt Nord Stream, but later canceled at US request

Bloomberg: Germany suspects Russia in sabotage at 2 military bases

Thailand ex-leader’s daughter to be nominated new PM

Ukraine opens military commandant's office in territory it controls in Russia’s Kursk Region

Hundreds of thousands of women in India march overnight after brutal murder of young female doctor

More than 720 people evacuated in Russia’s Kursk Region in one day

Dollar continues losing ground in Armenia

About 1 million Puerto Rico homes left without power after Hurricane Ernesto

Harris campaign hires Afghan American woman to work with Muslim, Arab voters

Record number of candidates to run in Sri Lanka presidential election

Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps military advisor killed in Syria

Georgia-Azerbaijan joint company to manage section of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway

MFA: Armenia highly values enhancement of multiform cooperation with India

Armenia official on Brazil man’s death: If someone acted unprofessionally, he should definitely be held accountable

2 Germany airports temporarily suspend flights due to climate activists

Israeli hostages’ families hold rally in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem

Armenia to have Father's Day, it will be celebrated on June 17

Iran-linked hackers attacked Trump and Biden campaigns, Google says

RFE/RL: OSCE Minsk Group issue can be considered in context of signing peace treaty, Armenia MFA says

Axios: Trump speaks to Netanyahu about Gaza ceasefire deal, sources say

Ambassador of Iran announces signing of comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with Russia soon