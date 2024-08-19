Iran MFA spox: All parties to 2015 nuclear deal want responsible return to it

All the parties to the 2015 nuclear deal want a responsible return to the agreement, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said, reports Mehr News Agency.

The responsible return of all parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is the desire of all parties, including the Americans themselves, Kanaani said while speaking to the reporters in his weekly press conference on Monday.

“We hope that in the new government, the rights of the Iranian people will be realized in line with the agreement that was signed in the past,” he added.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany.

But then US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 while the current US President, Joe Biden, has signaled that he is ready to resurrect the agreement.

Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US, and France have been in talks with Iran since April 2021 to reinstate the deal.