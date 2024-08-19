News
Bus collides with train in Poland, 4 hospitalized
Bus collides with train in Poland, 4 hospitalized
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A commuter bus collided with a train in Poland, reports the Polish newspaper Goniec.

As a result, the bus was heavily damaged, and four passengers were injured and taken to the hospital.

The incident took place around 4:59am local time in Komarowo village near the capital Warsaw.

According to preliminary data, the bus driver did not give way to the train.

The bus driver and the train conductor were sober at the time of the accident, noted a representative of the Warsaw police headquarters.

The police have arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area, and are taking measures to find out the details of this incident.
