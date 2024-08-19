Azerbaijan puts forward new demands to Armenia

Azerbaijan announced that it is open to the negotiation process with Armenia, and that Russia has always been an acceptable platform for such negotiations.

In an interview with Izvestia, Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated that Baku is open to the "negotiation process.”

"To this end, we use a direct bilateral format between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Also, we [i.e. Azerbaijan] have never given up on various platforms [for negotiations]. The platform of the Russian Federation has always been acceptable to us," Bayramov said.

But the Azerbaijani FM voiced further demands towards Yerevan.

"The position of the Azerbaijani side is that we are aiming at the normalization of relations with the Republic of Armenia. But we are fully committed to the line that all those unreasonable demands, all those unreasonable positions that the Republic of Armenia has declared for decades, should be completely eliminated. And this should not happen at the level of statements and declarations, but it should be reflected in a legally justified way," Bayramov said.

"The peace treaty to be signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan should eliminate all possible risks of returning to the territorial issue between the [two] countries in the future," added the Azerbaijani FM.