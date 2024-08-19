News
Joint statement: Russia confirmed readiness to continue contributing to normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations
Region:Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The website of the Kremlin posted the joint statement of the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, based on the results of the state visit of the Russian president to Azerbaijan.

In particular, as per this statement, the heads of states noted their successful cooperation within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and called for developing the potential of the 3+3 regional consultative platform in the South Caucasus as a mechanism for effective interaction.

Also, the parties emphasized the importance of the tripartite statement of November 9/10, 2020, as well as further agreements reached at the highest level, to ensure security and sustainable development in the South Caucasus. And Russia confirmed its readiness to continue contributing to the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
