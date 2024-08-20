Ferrari discontinues 2 models

Italian carmaker Ferrari S.p.A. has discontinued two models at once: the mid-engined SF90 Stradale coupe, and the 812 GTS. And in the coming weeks, the Roma Gran Turismo coupe will join them, reports Drom.ru.
The 12Cilindri model, which will replace the 812 GTS in the Ferrari lineup, was introduced in early May.
And the successor to the SF90 Stradale will be unveiled in a few months, with the promising car currently undergoing prototype testing. According to yet unconfirmed reports, it will be powered by the same four-wheel-drive hybrid powertrain as the outgoing SF90 Stradale and twin-turbo V8 engine.
In January-June 2024, Ferrari made 7,044 cars. And of course, they were all sent to customers.
Today, Ferrari's order portfolio is full until 2026.