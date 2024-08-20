Morgan Stanley bank boss, UK tech tycoon among missing in Sicily yacht disaster

Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer and Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo are among the six people missing after a luxury yacht sank in a storm off Sicily on Monday, Sicily's Civil Protection told the BBC, the latter reports.

UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch, 59, and his daughter Hannah, 18, were earlier also reported unaccounted for after the incident about 700 meters (2,300ft) from the Mediterranean island's shore.

The 56m Bayesian was carrying 22 people including Brits, Americans and Canadians. Fifteen people were rescued, including a one-year-old British girl. Sicily's Civil Protection also confirmed that the body of the ship's cook was recovered.

The yacht capsized at about 5am local time after a heavy storm caused waterspouts, or rotating columns of air.

A search operation was due to recommence at 6:30am local time on Tuesday, Italian newspaper La Reppublica reported.

The British-flagged yacht with 10 crew and 12 passengers sank near the port of Porticello, just east of Sicily's capital Palermo, on Monday.

Witnesses told Italian news agency Ansa that the Bayesian’s anchor was down when the storm struck, causing the mast to break and the ship to lose its balance and sink.

The wreckage lies on the seabed at a depth of 50 meters, and divers are preparing to resume their search for the missing.