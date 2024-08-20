Newspaper: Armenia, Azerbaijan parliaments’ speakers to meet in fall?

Past daily of Armenia writes as follows, in particular: During the entire period of the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] conflict and the negotiation process, especially after the change of power [in Armenia] in 2018, the parliaments of the two countries [i.e. Armenia and Azerbaijan] did not have any special edges of communication, the most was to make statements against each other and accuse each other in PACE or other platforms.

According to the information of Past newspaper, Armenia and Azerbaijan may intensify parliamentary diplomacy already in the fall.

Let's remind that on March 22 of this year, the meeting of the speakers of the parliaments of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Alen Simonyan and Sahiba Gafarova, was held in Geneva for the first time, which the Armenian side had described as constructive. Already on May 17, the second meeting was held within the framework of the first session of the preparatory committee for the sixth world conference of the presidents of the parliaments of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in the same Geneva. The Armenian and Azerbaijani sides had not disclosed details of the meeting, however, according to our sources, many concerning issues were raised, including the [Armenian] detainees being held in Azerbaijan.

According to the information of Past newspaper, such meetings will become more intensive in the near future. Our parliamentary source informs that, according to the preliminary agreement, NA [(National Assembly)] president Alen Simonyan will meet—again in October in Geneva—with the president of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan.