Trump says Harris declined to participate in debates with him on Fox News

Former US president and presidential candidate Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that Vice President Kamala Harris has decided not to do the debates with him on Fox News television, which were supposed to take place on September 4.
According to Trump, however, he is not “surprised by this development.”
The former US president again slammed Harris' border policy, noting that because of it, "millions of criminals and people from mental institutions and terrorists, have been allowed to pour into our Country, totally unchecked and unvetted."
"Rather than the debate on September 4th, I have agreed to do a Tele-Town Hall, anchored by Sean Hannity, for Fox. It will take place in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," added Trump.