Georgia PM calls on to Ukraine to review its ‘unfriendly’ attitude towards his country

Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has called on to Ukraine to reconsider its "unfriendly" attitude towards his country, Georgia Online reports.
"Ukraine recalled its ambassador from Georgia on March 1, 2022 for two reasons: we [i.e. Georgia] did not introduce bilateral sanctions against Russia, and we did not send armed volunteers by plane, due to which Ukraine made an unfriendly decision," Kobakhidze told reporters. "If Ukraine wants to review something in our relations, it should do that first."
According to him, Kyiv officials have "openly called us to open a ‘second front.’"
The Georgian PM noted that President Salome Zourabichvili, who "calls the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy a 'hero,'" called the government of Georgia to this.
"We remain in the regime of one-sided friendship with Ukraine," Kobakhidze said.