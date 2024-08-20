News
India to develop guidelines for ensuring healthcare workers’ safety after female trainee doctor’s murder
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

India’s top court has set up a national taskforce of doctors who will make recommendations on the safety of healthcare workers, days after the rape and killing of a female trainee doctor that sparked outrage and nationwide protests, reports PA News Agency.

The Supreme Court said the doctors’ panel will frame guidelines for ensuring safety and protection of medical professionals and healthcare workers across India.

“Protecting safety of doctors and women doctors is a matter of national interest and principle of equality. The nation cannot await another rape for it to take some steps,” said Chief Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
