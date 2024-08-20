More than 122,000 people flee border areas of Russia's Kursk Region

Azerbaijan officially applies for BRICS membership

Bild: Ukraine close to completing Seym River blockade, about 3,000 Russian soldiers remain in the ring

US dollar drops in Armenia

Blinken holds Gaza talks with Egypt president

Armenia MFA: Lavrov statement calls into question Russia’s constructive engagement in normalization process

Indonesia, Australia to sign defense treaty on their armies’ deployment in each other's territory

Kenya man being held over murder of 42 women escapes police custody, along with 12 other inmates

Woman believed to be world’s oldest person dies at 117

Czech Rep. to spend part of interest from frozen Russian assets on arming Ukraine

Australia police negotiate for 18 hours with man who threatened them with knife

Trump says he is open to naming Elon Musk as US cabinet member or adviser

Quake hits central Iran

India to develop guidelines for ensuring healthcare workers’ safety after female trainee doctor’s murder

Al Jazeera: The late Haniyeh’s 7 bodyguards killed in Israel airstrike on Gaza refugee camp

Bodies of 6 Israeli hostages found in Gaza’s Khan Younis, Israel army says

5 killed in China chemical factory explosion

Russia MFA official: Refusing to cooperate with CSTO is against Armenia's interests

Ukraine parliament votes in favor of banning Russian Orthodox Church in the country

Chelsea Clinton joins Aurora Prize Selection Committee

Lukashenko: Who needs Armenians besides us?

Germany court to sentence woman, 99, found guilty of accessory to more than 10,000 murders during World War II

Trump says Harris declined to participate in debates with him on Fox News

Georgia PM calls on to Ukraine to review its ‘unfriendly’ attitude towards his country

Morgan Stanley bank boss, UK tech tycoon among missing in Sicily yacht disaster

MFA: Russia hopes Armenia will not abandon EAEU because of US, EU

Ferrari discontinues 2 models

Newspaper: Armenia, Azerbaijan parliaments’ speakers to meet in fall?

Cyprus nominates scientist Costas Kadis for European Commission post

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is creating buffer zone in Kursk Region

US, South Korea begin military drills against the North

Lavrov: Armenia’s leadership is sabotaging agreement on communication through Syunik Province

Colombia bans coal exports to Israel over Gaza war

Joint statement: Russia confirmed readiness to continue contributing to normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

Azerbaijan puts forward new demands to Armenia

Iran MFA spox: All parties to 2015 nuclear deal want responsible return to it

Lavrov: Germany must answer all questions related to explosion at Nord Stream natural gas pipelines

Putin: Peace in South Caucasus stems from very interests of peoples

Bus collides with train in Poland, 4 hospitalized

US dollar gains value in Armenia

US House of Representatives Republicans accuse Biden of impeachable offenses

1 killed, 6 missing after luxury superyacht sailboat sinks off Sicily

1 dead, 7 injured in shootout in Baltimore, USA

China, Philippines exchange accusations over ships’ collision in South China Sea

Russia ready to assist signing of Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement, Putin says

Putin: Azerbaijan aims to settle situation regarding Karabakh

Russia’s Putin plans to tell Armenia’s Pashinyan about results of his talks in Azerbaijan

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan spreads disinformation

Azerbaijani ambassador announces Russia’s wish to open consulate general in Karabakh but then blames TASS

Putin lays wreaths on Azerbaijan ex-president Heydar Aliyev’s grave, at ‘Eternal Flame’ monument

Relatives of Armenian missing persons, detainees in Azerbaijan stage protest outside UN office

Russia declares George Clooney foundation undesirable in the country

Blinken tells Israel president about ‘last chance’ of cease-fire agreement for Gaza

Culture ministry: Alain Delon’s emotional feelings towards Armenia, Armenians will remain etched in our hearts

Blinken visiting Middle East

Israel forces attempted to penetrate into Lebanon, Hezbollah says

France hard-left party threatens to launch impeachment process against Macron

Terrorist attack committed in capital city Tel Aviv, Israel says

Armenia MoD dismisses Azerbaijan statement

Putin arrives in Azerbaijan

Mirzoyan: We are at a historic juncture with a real opportunity to make a right choice

Donald Tusk: Poland will seek to host Olympics in 2040 or 2044

US, Australia discussing joint production of hypersonic missiles, congressman says

Business Insider: Trump makes $300k from Bible sales

Croatia to reintroduce compulsory military service starting January 1

BMW to recall 1.36 mln cars in China due to airbag safety concerns

Turkey lawmakers beat each other in parliament

CSTO indicates how it will respond to Ukraine army incursion into Russia's Kursk Region

Yerevan to host Eurasian Economic Forum on 30 September-1 October

Zhoghovurd daily: Macron to visit Armenia on September 21

Putin to pay state visit to Azerbaijan on August 18-19

Mass poisoning of prisoners reported in Georgia prison

4.8-magnitude quake hits Jordan-Syria border

There is tension on Ukraine border, Belarus defense minister says

Ambassador: Russia sincerely values friendship with Armenia

Armenia deputy PM, Iran ambassador discuss key matters on agenda of bilateral relations

Education ministry on controversial wording in Armenian History textbook: ‘Annexation’ term will be changed

President: Armenia attaches great importance to consistent development of multi-sectoral cooperation with India

