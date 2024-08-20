Indonesia, Australia to sign defense treaty on their armies’ deployment in each other's territory

Indonesia and Australia on Tuesday finalized a new bilateral defense treaty that will enhance the neighboring nations’ ability to operate their militaries in each other’s territory, AP reports.
The agreement was reached as Indonesian president-elect Prabowo Subianto, who also serves as defense minister, met with Australian officials at the country’s Parliament earlier Tuesday.
The pact will be signed within days, when Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles visits Jakarta.
Marles said the successful conclusion of negotiations after two years was significant for both countries’ national security.
“What this agreement will do is provide for much greater interoperability between our defense forces, it will provide for much more exercises between our defense forces, it will see us working together the global commons to support the rules-based order and, importantly, it will allow us to operate from each other’s countries,” Marles told reporters.