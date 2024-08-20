News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
August 21
USD
388.1
EUR
430.13
RUB
4.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
August 21
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.1
EUR
430.13
RUB
4.34
Show news feed
Indonesia, Australia to sign defense treaty on their armies’ deployment in each other's territory
Indonesia, Australia to sign defense treaty on their armies’ deployment in each other's territory
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Indonesia and Australia on Tuesday finalized a new bilateral defense treaty that will enhance the neighboring nations’ ability to operate their militaries in each other’s territory, AP reports.

The agreement was reached as Indonesian president-elect Prabowo Subianto, who also serves as defense minister, met with Australian officials at the country’s Parliament earlier Tuesday.

The pact will be signed within days, when Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles visits Jakarta.

Marles said the successful conclusion of negotiations after two years was significant for both countries’ national security.

“What this agreement will do is provide for much greater interoperability between our defense forces, it will provide for much more exercises between our defense forces, it will see us working together the global commons to support the rules-based order and, importantly, it will allow us to operate from each other’s countries,” Marles told reporters.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos