Bodies of 6 Israeli hostages found in Gaza’s Khan Younis, Israel army says

The bodies of six Israeli hostages were recovered in an overnight operation in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, the Israeli military announced Tuesday morning, reports The Times of Israel.

The deceased hostages brought back were Alex Dancyg, 75, Yagev Buchshtav, 35, Chaim Peri, 79, Yoram Metzger, 80, Nadav Popplewell, 51, and Avraham Munder, 78.

Dancyg and Buchshtav had been confirmed dead by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in late July, while Peri, Metzger, and Popplewell were declared dead by the army in early June. The five were believed to have been killed in Khan Younis in early 2024, although the causes of death are not known.

It is now believed that 105 of the 251 hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7 remain in Gaza, including the bodies of 34 confirmed dead by the IDF.

Hamas released 105 civilians during a week-long ceasefire at the end of November, and four hostages were released before that.

The Israeli soldiers saved the lives of seven hostages, and the bodies of 30 hostages were found, including three killed by the Israeli military.