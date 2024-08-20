News
5 killed in China chemical factory explosion
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Five people were killed in an explosion at a workshop in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Monday, according to local authorities, Xinhua reports.

The incident took place at around 2:38pm at a workshop of a new material company located at Ningdong Energy Chemical Industry Base. 

By 3:35pm, the open flames at the scene had been fully extinguished.

Rescuers found three people dead at the scene, and later confirmed two previously missing people dead.

The search and rescue work has ended.

The cause is currently under investigation.
