Al Jazeera: The late Haniyeh’s 7 bodyguards killed in Israel airstrike on Gaza refugee camp
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

Seven personal bodyguards of the late head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Shat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports.

The intensity of Israeli airstrikes in the entire territory of Gaza is increasing.

According to medical sources, four more people were killed in a nighttime attack on a vehicle in northern Gaza.

The situation in the central part of Gaza is becoming even more gloomy.

The Israeli military struck a family home in the Bureij refugee camp without warning, killing six Palestinians.

In the south, the Israeli army moved towards al-Mawasi in Rafah, opening fire on the residents and displaced families.

The attacks continued also in Khan Younis, where the Israeli army continues to carry out an operation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
