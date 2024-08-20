News
Trump says he is open to naming Elon Musk as US cabinet member or adviser
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Republican Party presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Monday that if elected US president, he would consider ending a $7,500 tax credit for electric-vehicle (EV) purchases and that he would be open to naming Tesla CEO Elon Musk to a cabinet or advisory role, Reuters reports.

"Tax credits and tax incentives are not generally a very good thing," Trump told Reuters in an interview after a campaign event in York, Pennsylvania, when asked about the EV credit.

Asked if he would consider naming Musk to an advisory role or cabinet job, Trump said he would. "He's a very smart guy. I certainly would, if he would do it, I certainly would. He's a brilliant guy," Trump said.

Musk last month publicly endorsed Trump in the US presidential race. 

And later, the billionaire interviewed the US presidential candidate on X.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
