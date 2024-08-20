Ukraine parliament votes in favor of banning Russian Orthodox Church in the country

The Verkhovna Rada (parliament) of Ukraine has voted in favor of banning the Russian Orthodox Church and its related organizations in Ukraine.

The respective bill was passed in the second reading, Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak informed, reports RBC-Ukraine.

A total of 265 lawmakers voted "in favor."

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church will have nine months to break ties with the Russian Orthodox Church, added Zheleznyak.

Accordingly, Article 5 of the Ukrainian law on freedom of conscience and religious organizations is supplemented with a wording, from which it follows that the activities of religious organizations in Ukraine that are connected with the centers of influence of the church whose governing center is located in Russia is not allowed.

And Section 16 of Article 6 is supplemented with the wording that in case of violations, the activities of a religious organization in Ukraine can be stopped by court order, according to the respective request of the central body of the executive power, which implements the state policy in religion, or according to the request of the prosecutor.

The law will enter into force one month after its publicizing.

The law, however, has yet to be signed by the president of Ukraine.