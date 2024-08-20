News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
August 20
USD
388.1
EUR
430.13
RUB
4.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
August 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.1
EUR
430.13
RUB
4.34
Show news feed
Australia police negotiate for 18 hours with man who threatened them with knife
Australia police negotiate for 18 hours with man who threatened them with knife
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A man in Australia allegedly armed with a knife has been charged with attempted murder following 18 hours of negotiations with police, reports the Australian Associated Press.

The 57-year-old was tasered and taken into custody early on Tuesday morning at a Queensland coastal town, with a police officer suffering a minor arm injury.

Officers were called to a Urangan property at Hervey Bay north of Brisbane, about 12pm on Monday and found the armed man making threats, police say.

Police began negotiations and six hours later a Public Safety Preservation Act was declared, introducing an exclusion zone encompassing nearby streets.

Negotiations continued overnight and the man was taken into custody about 6.45am the next morning on Tuesday after being tasered.

"During the interactions, the man sustained a minor injury to his head and was transported to hospital," police said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
India to develop guidelines for ensuring healthcare workers’ safety after female trainee doctor’s murder
The country’s Supreme Court set up a respective national taskforce...
 5 killed in China chemical factory explosion
The cause is currently under investigation…
 Bus collides with train in Poland, 4 hospitalized
According to preliminary data, the bus driver did not give way to the train...
 1 killed, 6 missing after luxury superyacht sailboat sinks off Sicily
In bad weather early Monday…
 1 dead, 7 injured in shootout in Baltimore, USA
The violence was reported at a gathering, the police added…
 Mass poisoning of prisoners reported in Georgia prison
According to lawyer Sofa Bondarenko, around 200 people were poisoned…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos