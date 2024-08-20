News
Kenya man being held over murder of 42 women escapes police custody, along with 12 other inmates
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A suspect who police said confessed to killing 42 women and was being detained over the discovery of dismembered bodies in Kenya’s capital Nairobi has escaped from police custody, officials said Tuesday, reports AP.

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, 33, was being detained at the police station after a court allowed detectives seven more days to investigate his alleged crimes before charging him.

A police report said the inmates escaped early Tuesday morning after they cut through wire mesh in the cell and scaled the perimeter wall.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
