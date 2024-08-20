News
Blinken holds Gaza talks with Egypt president
Blinken holds Gaza talks with Egypt president
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Egypt's coastal city of El-Alamein, reports Reuters. Sisi said after the meeting that it was time to put an end to the war in Gaza and warned of the conflict expanding in the region. Earlier, Blinken visited Israel as part of his Middle East tour.

The US Secretary of State had told Israeli President Isaac Herzog that the current talks with the Palestinian group Hamas are "maybe the last chance" chance to reach an agreement to end the war.
