More than 122,000 people flee border areas of Russia's Kursk Region
More than 122,000 people flee border areas of Russia's Kursk Region
More than 122,000 people have left the border areas of Russia's Kursk Region. Artem Sharov, Deputy Director of the Information Policy Department of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, announced this at the press briefing of the operative headquarters.

"Ever since the start of evacuation measures, more than 122,000 people have been accommodated elsewhere from the territories of nine border areas," Sharov said, TASS reports. About 500 people were evacuated from dangerous areas in one day.
