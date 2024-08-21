Newspaper: How many people are actually infected with West Nile fever in Armenia?

Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes as follows, in particular: Concerns about the West Nile virus transmitted to humans from mosquito bites continue to deepen, as there are already more than 4 dozen infected people in Armenia—and one case of death.
Although there are rumors that the number of dead has increased, and the number of infected reaches about 4 dozen, the state administration officially reported other data.
Let's note that the 1st suspected case of the [West Nile] infection and the case of death [in Armenia] were recorded back in the first days of August, but the Ministry of Health did not inform about it. The public learned about it only a few days ago, from the materials published in the media, in which the director of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed the information about the case of death.
Let's notice that these days the [health] ministry [of Armenia] has not done anything to dispel the worries, fears, and doubts among the public; only one day ago, on August 19, a warning was issued. (…).
And a press conference regarding the spread of the virus was called only yesterday, (…).
As for the lawyer [health] minister Anahit Avanesyan, she is losing in the courts for the decisions she made. How can she prevent the spread of the infectious disease [in Armenia] as the number one administrator of the domain [in the country]?