Germany MFA summons Iran's ambassador over closure of 2 branches of ‘illegal’ centers in Tehran

The German foreign ministry summoned Iranian ambassador to Berlin in a reaction to the closure of two branches of the illegal centers affiliated to the German government in Tehran, Mehr reports.
Iranian police have shut down Germany’s Das Deutsche Sprachinstitut Teheran (DSIT)—the German Language Institute Tehran—for “violating the country’s laws.”
The two branches of “illegal centers affiliated with the German government” had been shut down for “committing several illegal actions and extensive financial violations.”