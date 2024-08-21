News
Kamala Harris becomes Democratic Party’s official candidate for US President
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Vice President Kamala Harris was formally announced as the official candidate for the US President from the Democratic Party at an event held 100 miles from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday, reports the New York Post.

Harris, 59, addressed supporters at the Fiserv Forum arena in Milwaukee after a symbolic vote by Democratic delegates.

In her pre-election speech, Harris slammed her opponent in the 2024 presidential elections, former US President Donald Trump, and accused him of threatening to destroy the US constitution.
