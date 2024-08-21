Tesla recalls more than 9,000 Model X SUVs due to roof defect

Tesla is recalling 9,136 Model X sports utility vehicles (SUVs) over a trim on the roof that could separate, increasing the risk of a crash, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said, Reuters reports.
"The front and center roof cosmetic trim pieces may be adhered to the vehicle without primer. As a result, one or both pieces of trim may separate from the vehicle," the aforesaid US auto safety regulator said in a letter dated August 20.
The letter added that the electric vehicle maker will test adhesion of the roof trim and reattach the trim pieces as necessary at no cost to owners of the vehicles.