News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
August 21
USD
388.36
EUR
431.97
RUB
4.23
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
August 21
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.36
EUR
431.97
RUB
4.23
Show news feed
Tesla recalls more than 9,000 Model X SUVs due to roof defect
Tesla recalls more than 9,000 Model X SUVs due to roof defect
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

Tesla is recalling 9,136 Model X sports utility vehicles (SUVs) over a trim on the roof that could separate, increasing the risk of a crash, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said, Reuters reports.

"The front and center roof cosmetic trim pieces may be adhered to the vehicle without primer. As a result, one or both pieces of trim may separate from the vehicle," the aforesaid US auto safety regulator said in a letter dated August 20.

The letter added that the electric vehicle maker will test adhesion of the roof trim and reattach the trim pieces as necessary at no cost to owners of the vehicles.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
BMW to recall 1.36 mln cars in China due to airbag safety concerns
The recalls, effective immediately, are for models produced from 2003-2017…
 US man sues Ferrari over repeated brake issues
The suit details the harrowing experiences that led him to seek damages for medical expenses, travel costs, pain and suffering, and emotional distress...
 Switzerland police seize unique racing supercar worth $7.4M
The Pagani Huayra Codalunga is known for its “Long tail” design reminiscent of…
 Nissan developing 'cool paint' to make people feel more comfortable in their cars
It tested the paint on vehicles scuttling around Tokyo’s Haneda airport…
 BMW provides details on 2025 i4 electric sedan updates, prices
The brand's smallest electric sedan becomes more expensive across the board, and range goes up or down—depending on the model…
 Toyota to replace engines in more than 100,000 Tundras, Lexus LXs
In June 2024, the Japanese brand recalled about 102,000 units of these vehicles built during the 2022 and 2023 model years due to an engine-related problem…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos