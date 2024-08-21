News
Armenia is invited to COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan confirms
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Invitations to the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (СОР29) have been sent to all the heads of states of the world. Elnur Soltanov, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan and Chief Executive Officer of COP29, told Anadolu this.

Soltanov said that more than 50 heads of states and governments have confirmed their participation in СОР29, which will be held in November in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku.

"We expect that number to increase. Armenia is also invited," he emphasized.

To note, however, it is not the first time that Azerbaijan emphasizes inviting the Armenian side to COP29. Last time, Baku had even called it "a manifestation of good will," whereas this conference is a UN event, and therefore it is Azerbaijan's direct responsibility to send invitations to the countries.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
