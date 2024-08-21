Protest staged outside Belarus embassy in Armenia

A group of members and supporters of the For the Republic party of Armenia on Wednesday held a protest action in front of the embassy of Belarus in Armenia.
They were angered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s harsh statement towards Armenia.
In an interview Tuesday on Rossiya (Russia) television, Lukashenko had said: " Who needs Armenians besides us?"
The aforesaid protesters threw eggs, potatoes, and tomatoes at the walls of the embassy building, and shouted "Get out of Armenia!" in Russian.