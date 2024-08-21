Armenia’s chargé d'affaires is called to Belarus MFA

The charge d'affaires of Armenia to Belarus was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Belarus in connection with the protest that was staged in front of the Belarusian embassy in Yerevan.
In protest of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s insulting statement towards Armenia, a group of citizens hit the building of the Belarusian embassy in Armenia with eggs, tomatoes, and potatoes today.
The MFA of Belarus has described this incident as "vandalism." In an interview Tuesday on Rossiya (Russia) television, Lukashenko had said: "Who needs Armenians besides us?"