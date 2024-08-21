Zakharova: No alternative to CSTO, Russia as guarantors of stability in Armenia

The Russophobic ambitions of the West, including in the South Caucasus, have not disappeared. We have repeatedly referred to the destructive activities of Western countries in the region and have given detailed comments on this matter. Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), stated this during Wednesday’s weekly press briefing.
"[French President] Macron's announced visit to Armenia will be built exactly from this point of view, with this paradigm," Zakharova noted.
According to her, the “doors” are open for Armenia to return to full cooperation with the CSTO.
"Ultimately, there is no alternative to the CSTO and Russia as guarantors of the stability of this country. This has been tested not for years, but for centuries; this is appreciated by the Armenian people. By the way, this is recorded in the history of Armenia, in the very history that cannot be rewritten, despite the fake textbooks published," Zakharova emphasized.