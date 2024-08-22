Russia-EU trade falls below €5 billion since Fall 1999, June results show

The trade between Russia and the European Union (EU) is below 5 billion euros for the first time since the fall of 1999, according to Eurostat data, RIA Novosti reports.
Bilateral trade between Russia and the EU dropped by 10 percent in June compared to May, amounting to 4.9 billion euros. This is the lowest since September 1999, when the trade was 4.6 billion euros.
Russia’s trade with Portugal decreased the most—4.3 times—to 13.2 million euros, as well as with the Czech Republic and Ireland—almost twice, 121.5 and 41.5 million euros, respectively.
But Russia’s trade with a number of other countries has increased. Among them are Bulgaria and Romania, with 15 percent—55.8 and 12.3 million euros, respectively, the Netherlands (+10%, 462.4 million euros), Croatia (+7%, 21.5 million), Austria (+ 6%, 284.2 million), France (+6%, 449.4 million), Hungary (+3%, 464 million), and Lithuania (+1%, 87.9 million euros).
At the same time, however, the sale of European products in Russia dropped by 5 percent, amounting to 2.4 million euros. The basis of European exports to Russia is pharmaceutical products (634 million euros), equipment (262 million), and optical instruments (203 million euros).