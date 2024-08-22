News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
August 22
USD
388
EUR
432.43
RUB
4.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
August 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
388
EUR
432.43
RUB
4.27
Show news feed
Ukraine forces tried to enter Russia's Bryansk Region, governor says
Ukraine forces tried to enter Russia's Bryansk Region, governor says
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Ukrainians attempted to enter Russia's Bryansk Region Wednesday evening, Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz informed.

According to him, a sabotage-reconnaissance team attempted to penetrate into the Klimovsky District, but this attempt was prevented.

"The situation on the spot has stabilized and is under the control of the regional operative headquarters," said Bogomaz.

The Klimovsky District of Russia’s Bryansk Region borders Ukraine and Belarus, but now its entrance is closed.

Kyiv did not comment on this situation, reports The Moscow Times.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin holds consultation on situation at Russia regions bordering Ukraine
During the meeting, the Russian president approved the proposal of automatically paying 15,000 rubles (approx. US$164) to each of the families of the casualties in the Kursk Region...
 More than 122,000 people flee border areas of Russia's Kursk Region
About 500 people were evacuated from dangerous areas in one day…
 Bild: Ukraine close to completing Seym River blockade, about 3,000 Russian soldiers remain in the ring
The Russians now have a simple choice: fight and defend that area, or retreat…
 Czech Rep. to spend part of interest from frozen Russian assets on arming Ukraine
EU countries are taking the interest earned on these assets—which include bonds and other securities bought by the Russian central bank—and putting it into an EU fund to aid Ukraine…
 Ukraine parliament votes in favor of banning Russian Orthodox Church in the country
The respective bill was passed in the second reading...
 Zelenskyy: Ukraine is creating buffer zone in Kursk Region
Now the main task of all defense operations of Ukraine is to destroy Russian potential, war potential as much as possible, and to deliver a maximum counterattack, the Ukrainian president said…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos