Ukraine forces tried to enter Russia's Bryansk Region, governor says

Ukrainians attempted to enter Russia's Bryansk Region Wednesday evening, Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz informed.
According to him, a sabotage-reconnaissance team attempted to penetrate into the Klimovsky District, but this attempt was prevented.
"The situation on the spot has stabilized and is under the control of the regional operative headquarters," said Bogomaz.
The Klimovsky District of Russia’s Bryansk Region borders Ukraine and Belarus, but now its entrance is closed.
Kyiv did not comment on this situation, reports The Moscow Times.