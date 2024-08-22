Australia, Norway to jointly build Naval Strike Missiles

Australia said it would jointly manufacture long-range Naval Strike Missiles and Joint Strike Missiles with Norway's Kongsberg Defence in the city of Newcastle on Australia's eastern coast, Reuters reports.
Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy said the Australian government will contribute A$850 million US($574 million) to establish a manufacturing facility with Kongsberg at the Newcastle Airport precinct later this year, with production to start in 2027.
The anti-ship cruise missiles would be used by the Australian Defence Force and also exported by the U.S. security ally, he said. It will be one of only two facilities in the world capable of producing the missiles, and the only site outside Kongsberg, Norway.
Australia has said it will establish guided weapons manufacturing under a defense overhaul to boost the Australian Defence Force's long-range precision strike ability, amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific.
The Naval Strike Missile is being used by the US Marines to equip land-based trucks for anti-ship capability, Conroy said.
Around 2,000 U.S. Marines have a rotational presence in northern Australia for six months of the year.
The Joint Strike Missile is the only strike missile able to be carried in the weapons bay of the F-35 fighter jet.
Australia has two F-35 stealth fighter squadrons, based at Williamtown near Newcastle and at RAAF Base Tindal in northern Australia, which is being upgraded by the United States to also host US bomber aircraft.
In the Indo Pacific region, Japan and South Korea have F-35 squadrons while Singapore has ordered the fighter jet.
Australia is also developing a hypersonic missile with the United States.