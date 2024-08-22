News
Body of UK tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch retrieved from Sicily yacht wreckage
Body of UK tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch retrieved from Sicily yacht wreckage
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

The body of British technology entrepreneur Mike Lynch, 59, has been retrieved from the wreckage of a yacht that sank off the coast of Sicily, a source familiar with the matter on Thursday told CNBC, the latter reports.

But Lynch’s daughter, Hannah, remains unaccounted for.

Lynch, who was reported missing Monday, was one of 22 passengers aboard the Bayesian superyacht, which capsized while anchored in the small fishing village of Porticello, in the province of Palermo in Italy.

On Wednesday, Salvatore Cocina, head of the civil protection agency in Sicily, confirmed to NBC News that five bodies had been recovered from the wreckage of the yacht. The only person confirmed dead by authorities so far has been Recaldo Thomas, a Canadian-Antiguan chef.

Of the 22 people on the yacht, 15 survived.
