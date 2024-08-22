Qatar FM to visit Iran, talks on major regional issues planned

Qatari Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, is expected to visit Tehran in the coming days for a series of negotiations, reports Tasnim News Agency. The senior Qatari diplomat, who is also the prime minister of this Arab country, will travel to Tehran to hold talks with senior Iranian officials.
He is going to hold a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi. Al Thani is expected to discuss the relations between Doha and Tehran as well as major regional issues.
Qatar has played an active role in the negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza during the past recent weeks, assuming the role of one of the Middle East settlement mediators.