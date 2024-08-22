Switzerland joins 14th package of sanctions on Russia

The Swiss Federal Council has decided to join the 14th package of sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU) against Russia, reports DW. The respective statement was posted on the website of the Swiss government on Wednesday.
These sanctions will come into force on August 27. On June 24, the EU approved the 14th package of sanctions on Russia. In particular, it includes measures against the delivery of Russian liquefied gas and these sanctions’ circumvention by the European companies’ subsidiaries in third countries. These sanctions include as well 116 individuals and legal entities of Russia, among them—Ural Airlines.