Updated Kia K8 large sedan differs in appearance, interior

The updated Kia K8 large sedan stands out by its appearance and interior, reports Motor.ru.
The “facelifted” Kia K8 debuted in South Korea, replacing the Cadenza/K7.
But the planned transformation did not affect the technology, the exterior design underwent a radical change—as the headlights are now vertical—, and the basic equipment was enriched.
This revolutionary upgrade is the result of failed sales. In 2024, the demand for G8 in the domestic market has almost halved.
The original Kia K8 hit the market in the spring of 2021, and the first buyers will receive the updated sedan at the end of August.
Signs of restyling are the "hot" grille of the radiator, and the matrix headlights in the form of a teardrop.
At the rear, the exhaust pipes have become "covered."
The length of the Kia K8 has increased by 35 mm—to up to 5,050 mm.
The price of updated Kia K8 starts from $27,700, but for the all-wheel drive top version they ask for $37,900.
After sedans, the South Korean carmaker will start production of redesigned crossovers; specifically, the updated Sportage is in the works.