Show news feed
Some airlines resume flights over Afghanistan due to tensions in Middle East
Region:Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Singapore Airlines, British Airways, and Lufthansa have increased their flights over Afghanistan after years of largely avoiding it now the Middle East conflict has made it seem a relatively safe option, Reuters reports.

The carriers mostly stopped transiting Afghanistan, which lies on major routes between Asia and Europe, three years ago when the Taliban took over in the country and air traffic control services stopped.

"As conflicts have evolved, the calculus of which airspace to use has changed. Airlines are seeking to mitigate risk as much as possible and they see overflying Afghanistan as the safer option given the current tensions between Iran and Israel," Ian Petchenik, a spokesperson for flight tracking organization Flightradar24, said.
