Show news feed
Modi meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Modi meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, according to Indian media report.

Greeting the PM of India at the presidential Mariinskyi Palace in the Ukrainian capital, Zelenskyy embraced Modi with a gloomy expression on his face before the talks began, Reuters reports.

Ukrainian officials greeted Modi with the traditional Indian “namaste” greeting as he exited the train.

Footage later emerged of Modi walking with Zelenskyy in Kyiv's World War II museum.

In early August, the Indian premier visited Russia, which drew the displeasure of Ukraine's president, as well as criticism from the United States and some Western allies.

This is the first visit by a prime minister of India to Ukraine ever since the latter's independence in 1991.
