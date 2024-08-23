News
Gor Tsarukyan: Armenia citizen's health had deteriorated sharply after climbing, descending Mount Ararat (VIDEO)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

It became possible to carry out the airlift of an Armenian citizen to Armenia from Turkey in almost one day. Gor Tsarukyan, Director of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, informed about this on social media.

"The citizen's health had deteriorated sharply after climbing and descending Mount Ararat, and she was in a diabetic coma. Turkish doctors had managed to somewhat stabilize the woman's condition in [Turkey’s] Dogubayazit [town] hospital. The doctors had insisted that the transfer to Armenia is necessary," Tsarukyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
