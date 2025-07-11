News
UN Human Rights Office: Nearly 800 people killed at humanitarian sites and convoys in Gaza
UN Human Rights Office: Nearly 800 people killed at humanitarian sites and convoys in Gaza
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Friday that since the start of aid deliveries to Gaza, it had recorded at least 798 killings at aid sites organized with the support of the US and Israel, as well as near humanitarian convoys of other organizations, including the UN.

According to the UN, most of the dead — 615 people — died near aid distribution points operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). Another 183 people were killed on the routes of humanitarian convoys, according to preliminary data.

“As of July 7, we have recorded 798 deaths, of which 615 were near Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites and another 183 were presumably on the route of humanitarian convoys,” OHCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said at a briefing in Geneva.

The GHF uses private American security and logistics companies to deliver aid to Gaza, largely bypassing the UN coordination system. Israel claims that through the previous system, some of the humanitarian aid allegedly fell into the hands of militants.

The fund itself began distributing food parcels at the end of May and has repeatedly denied reports of incidents involving casualties at its distribution points. 

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
