News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
July 16
USD
383.96
EUR
446.01
RUB
4.9
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
July 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
383.96
EUR
446.01
RUB
4.9
Show news feed
ARMECONOMBANK has raised a USD 20 million loan facility from the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB)
ARMECONOMBANK has raised a USD 20 million loan facility from the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are set to benefit from a new USD 20 million SME Facility provided by the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) to Armeconombank (Armenian Economy Development Bank), a longstanding partner financial institution in Armenia.

Signed on the sidelines of the Bank’s Business Forum, “Armenia: Accelerating Regional Success”, this new facility will be on-lent to Armenian SMEs to enhance their liquidity, expand operations, and strengthen their capacity to engage in cross-border trade. The financing is expected to support employment,  income generation, and regional trade growth.

“Our cooperation with Armeconombank is a testament to what long-term partnerships can achieve. Over the years of working with our partner bank, we’ve helped hundreds of Armenian SMEs access funding to sustain their activities and growth plans. This new facility, signed at our Business Forum, underlines BSTDB’s role in fostering regional integration and creating real economic opportunities for Armenian businesses through improved access to finance and cross-border trade”,  said Dr. Serhat Köksal, President of BSTDB.

Artak Arakelyan, the CEO of ARMECONOMBANK OJSC says: “We would like to express our deep gratitude for the strategic cooperation between ARMECONOMBANK and BSTDB starting from far 2007. Throughout these 18 years AEB has emphasized the importance of cooperation with international organizations, the evidence of which is the comprehensive partnership record with first class IFIs witnessed by the successful projects and the level of trust towards the Bank. This is the subsequent SME Facility that will allow our bank to unlock the long-term financing with competitive conditions to clients at this challenging time.”

BSTDB’s cooperation with ARMECONOMBANK began in 2007 and has since delivered three SME loan facilities totaling USD 25 million.

ARMECONOMBANK is one of the oldest universal commercial banks in Armenia, focusing on SME and retail business development. Being in the top-10 Armenian banks, it is represented in all regions of the country  through a network of 53 branches. Armeconombank is rated by Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings.

ARMECONOMBANK is supervised by the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia.

86 86 | aeb.am

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) is an international financial institution established by Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Türkiye, and Ukraine. The BSTDB headquarters are in Thessaloniki, Greece. BSTDB supports economic development and regional cooperation by providing loans, credit lines, equity and guarantees for projects and trade financing in the public and private sectors in its member countries. The authorized capital of the Bank is EUR 3.45 billion

For information on BSTDB, visit www.bstdb.org.

2.jpg (119 KB)

3.jpg (168 KB)

4.jpg (135 KB)

5.jpg (136 KB)
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Ardshinbank: the Driving Force of Armenia's Economy
As of the first half of 2025, Ardshinbank’s capital exceeded 386 billion AMD...
 Horizon Camp: With AraratBank's Support - Towards Leadership and Financial Literacy
In this camp, summer recreation was combined with financial literacy and skills development activities...
 Ardshinbank Participated in Tech Week Vanadzor 2025
The future is digital, but it cannot be built without people...
 Idram and Alipay+ Facilitate Cross-Border QR Payments in Armenia, Opening the Caucasus to Global Digital Wallet Users
Idram’s strategic partnership with Alipay+ positions Armenia within a powerful global digital payment ecosystem, connecting local businesses with global travellers. ...
 "Business Process Optimization with AI" – a Course for the Senior Management of AraratBank
The course featured a comprehensive and engaging agenda that addressed the most current issues of our constantly changing reality...
 Moody's upgrades Converse Bank's ratings
According to Moody’s report, the decline in the problem loan ratio was a key factor in the rating upgrade...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos