NATO is preparing to increase its arsenal of long-range missiles due to Russia's growing arms production

NATO will need more long-range missiles to effectively deter a possible Russian attack on Europe. This is due to Moscow's expected increase in the production of long-range weapons, US Army General John Rafferty said in an interview with Reuters.

“The Russian army is larger today than it was at the start of the war and will continue to invest in long-range missiles and modern air defense systems. NATO's capabilities must grow,” the general emphasized.

Europe's dependence on the US and plans to strengthen defense

The war in Ukraine has shown how much Europe depends on the US for long-range missiles, particularly for the defense of Ukraine. Germany is home to the headquarters of the US 56th Artillery Brigade, which is preparing to deploy such missiles in Europe as early as 2026.

At a meeting between German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and his US counterpart Pete Hageet, the question was discussed whether an agreement on the deployment of systems in Germany, including Tomahawk missiles with a range of up to 1,800 km and Dark Eagle hypersonic weapons with a range of about 3,000 km, would be implemented. However, Russia has sharply criticized these plans, considering them a threat to its security.

European initiatives and programs

According to experts, the US provides about 90% of NATO's long-range missile capabilities. European countries have begun to respond to this vulnerability by developing their own missiles.

European air-launched cruise missiles — the British Storm Shadow, French Scalp, and German Taurus — have a range of several hundred kilometers, while the French naval MdCN has a range of over 1,000 km. All of them are manufactured by the European company MBDA, which combines the capabilities of the UK, France, Germany, and Italy.

France, Germany, Italy, Poland, the UK, and Sweden are currently participating in the European Long-Range Strike Approach (ELSA) project to develop ground-based missiles with a range of over 2,000 km. In May, the UK and Germany announced the start of joint work on the creation of such weapons.