European Union calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to sign peace agreement as soon as possible
European Union calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to sign peace agreement as soon as possible
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The European Union calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to sign and ratify a peace agreement as soon as possible. This was stated by European Union spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Anitta Hipper in response to a question from Armenpress, referring to the meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Abu Dhabi on July 10.

"The European Union welcomes the meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Abu Dhabi on July 10. The EU strongly supports the process of normalizing relations between the two countries.

As previously stated, we welcomed the conclusion of negotiations on a draft agreement on peace and the establishment of interstate relations in March 2025.

This is an important step towards achieving lasting peace and security in the region.

We urge both sides to sign and ratify the draft peace agreement as soon as possible. The EU stands ready to provide further support and expert advice if requested by the parties," Anitta Hipper said.
