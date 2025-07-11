European Union confirms that it is seeking ways to put pressure on Israel

The European Union is seeking ways to put pressure on Israel to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, the EU's top diplomat said, as member states weigh measures against Israel over what they see as potential human rights violations.
The EU diplomatic service presented 10 options for political action against Israel, saying it had found “indications” last month that Israel had violated its human rights obligations, Reuters reported.
In a document prepared for EU member states, the options include major steps such as suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which covers trade relations, as well as less far-reaching measures such as suspending technical projects.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the options were prepared in response to requests from member states for stronger pressure on Israel to ease the suffering of civilians during the war in the Gaza Strip.
“Our goal is not to punish Israel in any way, but to really improve the situation on the ground (in the Gaza Strip), because the humanitarian situation is unacceptable,” she said.
Kallas said that Israel had agreed to expand humanitarian access to Gaza, including increasing the number of trucks carrying humanitarian aid, checkpoints, and routes to distribution centers.