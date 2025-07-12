Viva’s USD 80 million bonds fully placed

“Viva Armenia” CJSC’s USD bonds with total nominal value of USD 80 million have been fully placed. The bonds, each with a nominal value of USD 100, carry an annual coupon rate of 7.65% and a maturity period of 36 months. Ameriabank acted as the arranger and bookrunner for the issuance.
The completion of this project makes Viva the largest issuer of foreign currency denominated bonds in Armenia to date.
“This is a remarkable achievement for Viva, as it demonstrates the great public trust and positive attitude towards our Company. It creates a solid foundation for the further development of the Company and the implementation of our ambitious programs. This is an important step that will help not only strengthen our positions in the market, but also expand the number of our services and improve customer satisfaction,” Viva’s General Director Armen Avetisian noted.
“We are glad that another important project for the Armenian capital market has been successfully completed. I am confident that, as the largest issuance in the foreign currency bond market, it will have very important effect on the development of our country's capital market. Emphasizing the role of the capital market in the progress of Armenia’s economy, Ameria consistently works in this direction, and it is no coincidence that over the past 2 years, about 50% of the total volume of corporate securities issued in our market has been placed by Ameriabank. Every large issuance like this is another step towards a developed capital market,” Artak Hanesyan, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of Ameriabank, noted.
Hundreds of individuals and institutional investors have have participated in the placement of the 800,000 bonds.
Following the primary placement, the bonds will be listed on the Armenian Stock Exchange and become available for trading on the secondary market.